Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: April 9, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Harassment by telephone

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment by telephone at 1:15 a.m. April 1 in the 0 to 100 block of West Front Road in Big Grove Township. An investigation is underway.

Trespass to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of trespass to a motor vehicle at 1:48 a.m. April 1 in the 0 to 100 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery and in-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Izaias Diaz, 33, of the 0 to 100 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill for an in-state warrant for aggravated assault. Deputies apprehended Diaz while responding to a report of a fight at 3:30 a.m. April 1 at his address. Diaz was arrested on the scene on a charge of domestic battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies transported Diaz to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing. Bond on his warrant was $5,000 with a 10% application fee.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 9:10 a.m. April 2 in the 0 to 99 block of Leisure Lane in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Gabriela Ortiz, 18, of the 1300 block of Talma Street in Montgomery for driving without a valid driver’s license and improper lane use after a traffic stop at 12:33 p.m. April 2 at Route 34 and Douglas Road in Oswego.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 5:21 p.m. April 4 in the 0 to 400 block of South Church Street in Millington. An investigation is underway.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run at 5:10 p.m. April 4 in the 100 to 200 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 7:08 p.m. April 4 in the 0 to 80 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft at 9:09 p.m. April 5 in the 15000 block of Route 52 in Big Grove Township. An investigation is underway.