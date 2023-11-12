On campus: Kendall County area students honored

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 42 degrees in May.

Megan Maruna of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, management.

Alexa Tranter of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, management.

*****

Kobe Daniel Taylor of Oswego was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12, earning a Bachelor of Science in PGA golf management.

*****

Lori Chochole of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, psychology major, from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.

*****

Colin Kowalewski of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, civil engineering from the University of Iowa.

*****

Kylie Roehl of Oswego has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2023 President’s List.

*****

Emily Rodriguez of Montgomery was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for summer semester 2023.

*****

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August.

Luis Chavez of Montgomery earned a Master of Arts, anthropology.

Juvenal Landeros of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts, communication - organizational - corporate.

Ashlee Naydenoff of Montgomery earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, elementary education.

Olivia Tyrrell of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.

Tyler Brooks of Oswego earned a Master of Science, electrical engineering.

Yaw Enin of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering.

Madison Ostrega of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, human development & family sciences: family social services.

Sergio Rivera of Oswego earned a Master of Public Admin, public administration-local government management.

Phillip Tomich of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering.

Dora Lee Lazarit of Plano earned a Master of Science in education, special education-behavior analysis.

Kylie Thoms of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science, human development & family sciences: child development.

Kegan Anderson of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of general studies, general emphasis.

Barbara Marquez of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Arts, psychology.

Sylvia Scoggin of Yorkville earned a Master of Arts, anthropology.

*****

Ben Stemmet of Yorkville achieve gold star recognition for spring 2023 at The Citadel and was named to The Citadel’s spring 2023 dean’s list.

*****

Incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2023-24 academic year. Anna Kozial of Montgomery was awarded the Out-of-State Award. Katey Harris of Oswego was awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, the Mark of Excellence Scholarship and the Out-of-State Award.

*****

Praise Oranika of Yorkville earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

*****

Ashleigh Meyer of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2023 semester at Kirkwood Community College.

*****

Local students were among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2023-24 academic year.

Ashlyn Clancy of Sandwich earned the Chancellor Scholars, the Donald Stevenson Scholarship and the Metcalf Family Endowment.

Mitchell Mccarty of Yorkville won the Music Special Talent Scholarship.

Jarek Slavin of Oswego was awarded the Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal Service Scholarship and the Lawrence “Red” and Carol Entress Family Scholarship.

Maddie Wolcott of Oswego received the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.