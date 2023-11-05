November 05, 2023
Shaw Local
On campus: Local student earn honors, degrees

By Shaw Local News Network
Augustana College announced students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 spring semester. Local students honored include Oswego residents Rachel Barry, Ava Benstine, Meredith Butler and Mia Novak; Yorkville residents Derek Butts, Isabella Casanovas and Bailey Willis; Sandwich resident Marlene Cabada; Montgomery residents Braeden Clements and Emmeline Kenealy; and Plano residents Synthia Gonzalez, Enrique Tuason and Benjamin Voigts.

Erik Berlin of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in radio-TV-film from the UW Oshkosh during spring commencement.

Andre’Delano Wiggins of Oswego earned Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Missouri Western State University during the spring semester of 2023.

Maxwell Warren of Yorkville has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Kiley Mitchell of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023.

The University of Wyoming listed Emily Hope Giles of Oswego on the 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

Bradley University congratulates students who earned degrees in May.

Matthew Lucas of Newark received a BS in communication - Sports Communication.

Riley Martin of Oswego received a BS in biomedical science pre-med.

Summer Bergmann of Oswego received a BS in psychology.

Benjamen Bachmann of Oswego received a BSEE in electrical engineering computer option.

Casey Haynes of Oswego received a MBA in business administration.

Devin Carrera of Sandwich received a BS in psychology.

Madeleine Card of Sandwich received a BSN in nursing.

Dimitra Procopos of Yorkville received a BA in studio art graphic design.

Ashliana Mueller of Yorkville received a BS in studio art graphic design.

Delaney Seeman of Yorkville received a BSIE in industrial engineering supply chain analytics.

Local students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for spring 2023 including Sheridan Bayr of Bristol; Taylor Abatangelo, Nicholas Camacho and Joanna Franco of Montgomery; Matthew Lucas and Emily Pearce of Newark; Kailee Baldwin, Summer Bergmann, Ayden Earley, Ryan Egan, John Green, Zara Khan, Joshua Lovell, Sean Martin and Jared Novak of Oswego; Autumn Haberkorn-Mendez, Draven Ordonez and Emily Wolff of Plano; Madeleine Card, Devin Carrera, Hailey Keeton and Seth Weeks of Sandwich; and Daniel Harker, Ashliana Mueller, Sarah Novak, Dimitra Procopos, Gabriel Rodriguez and Delaney Seeman of Yorkville.

The University of St. Francis (USF) congratulates local students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester including Montgomery resident Christina Hernandez-Mora; Oswego residents Cameo Dixon, Gabriela Garcia, Alexander Mielcarz, Afreen Mushtaheed and Christian Owens; Plano resident Marie Dvorak; Sandwich resident Claire Roberts; and Yorkville residents Cadence Ala and Lauren LaFollette.

Eliseo Hernandez of Montgomery was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.