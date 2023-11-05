On campus: Local student earn honors, degrees

Augustana College announced students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 spring semester. Local students honored include Oswego residents Rachel Barry, Ava Benstine, Meredith Butler and Mia Novak; Yorkville residents Derek Butts, Isabella Casanovas and Bailey Willis; Sandwich resident Marlene Cabada; Montgomery residents Braeden Clements and Emmeline Kenealy; and Plano residents Synthia Gonzalez, Enrique Tuason and Benjamin Voigts.

*****

Erik Berlin of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in radio-TV-film from the UW Oshkosh during spring commencement.

*****

Andre’Delano Wiggins of Oswego earned Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Missouri Western State University during the spring semester of 2023.

*****

Maxwell Warren of Yorkville has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

*****

Kiley Mitchell of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023.

*****

The University of Wyoming listed Emily Hope Giles of Oswego on the 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

*****

Bradley University congratulates students who earned degrees in May.

Matthew Lucas of Newark received a BS in communication - Sports Communication.

Riley Martin of Oswego received a BS in biomedical science pre-med.

Summer Bergmann of Oswego received a BS in psychology.

Benjamen Bachmann of Oswego received a BSEE in electrical engineering computer option.

Casey Haynes of Oswego received a MBA in business administration.

Devin Carrera of Sandwich received a BS in psychology.

Madeleine Card of Sandwich received a BSN in nursing.

Dimitra Procopos of Yorkville received a BA in studio art graphic design.

Ashliana Mueller of Yorkville received a BS in studio art graphic design.

Delaney Seeman of Yorkville received a BSIE in industrial engineering supply chain analytics.

*****

Local students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for spring 2023 including Sheridan Bayr of Bristol; Taylor Abatangelo, Nicholas Camacho and Joanna Franco of Montgomery; Matthew Lucas and Emily Pearce of Newark; Kailee Baldwin, Summer Bergmann, Ayden Earley, Ryan Egan, John Green, Zara Khan, Joshua Lovell, Sean Martin and Jared Novak of Oswego; Autumn Haberkorn-Mendez, Draven Ordonez and Emily Wolff of Plano; Madeleine Card, Devin Carrera, Hailey Keeton and Seth Weeks of Sandwich; and Daniel Harker, Ashliana Mueller, Sarah Novak, Dimitra Procopos, Gabriel Rodriguez and Delaney Seeman of Yorkville.

*****

The University of St. Francis (USF) congratulates local students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester including Montgomery resident Christina Hernandez-Mora; Oswego residents Cameo Dixon, Gabriela Garcia, Alexander Mielcarz, Afreen Mushtaheed and Christian Owens; Plano resident Marie Dvorak; Sandwich resident Claire Roberts; and Yorkville residents Cadence Ala and Lauren LaFollette.

*****

Eliseo Hernandez of Montgomery was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.