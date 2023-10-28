Mutual Ground recognizes local legislators for securing $5M in funding

Mutual Ground held its annual gala on Oct. 13. During the gala, Mutual Ground recognized state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora; state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora; state Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago; state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery; state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego; and state Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, thanking them for their role in securing $5 million for critical infrastructure funding for Mutual Ground.

To meet the growing demand of those in need of Mutual Ground’ services, the organization will need to develop and grow their historic building at the Oak Avenue location, according to a news release. To support this growth, Mutual Ground will be embarking on a Capital Campaign in the near future to raise the funds needed to make necessary repairs and renovations and to maximize space and the functionality of the historic Oak Avenue house in Aurora, which was built in 1853.

Initial estimates of the infrastructure work to be completed and to comply with the guidelines set by the city of Aurora Planning Department and the Historic Preservation Commission, have come in at $17,000,000.

“We are extremely grateful to Rep. Barbara Hernandez, Sen. Linda Holmes, Sen. Karina Villa, Rep. Maura Hirschauer, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit and Rep. Matt Hanson for being our legislative champions and securing critical infrastructure funding for Mutual Ground. Their constituents will benefit from this infrastructure funding for years to come,” Mutual Ground CEO, Linda Maranda said in the news release.

The gala is Mutual Ground’s largest fundraiser each year. Proceeds from the event support the programs and services offered by the organization.