On campus: Kendall County students earn spring honors, degrees

Oswego residents Megan Maruna and Selah Smith, along with Yorkville resident Alyssa Wallner were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Alan Goodyear of Plano was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Coe College.

Peyton Dillon of Yorkville made the honor list for the spring 2023 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Emerson College Student Evan Sharrard of Oswego earned Dean’s List Honors for the spring 2023 semester.

Haley Brown of Oswego earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the spring 2023 semester.

Local students made the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023 at the University of Illinois Springfield including Oswego residents Christian Keniston, Debby Rivera and Emily Tully; and Yorkville residents Yariliz Aguado and Joseph Einsle.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local students honored include Alaina Wolte of Montgomery and Kody Messersmith of Yorkville.

Millikin University announced the names of the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local students honored include Logan Scalf, Caroline Welte and Sarah Ness of Sandwich; Karissa Brown, Leah Tubbs and Kendall Heitz of Yorkville; Molly Calvert, Justin Allen and Chelsea McCullum of Oswego; and Daniela De La Cruz and Ethan Rhoades of Montgomery.

Allison Webster of Montgomery graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2023 semester with a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Law, Politics & Society.

Michael Drennon of Oswego graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring 2023 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, May 12.

Jessica Fiedler of Yorkville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor degree of Communications Science disorders at Illinois State University in May.

Katherine Jacobsen of Plano was named to the Honor List for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Concetta Zamora of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

