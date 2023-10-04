Students in Sandwich benefit from TC Energy grant at IVVC

A $12,000 donation from TC Energy will provide welding and fabrication students at Indian Valley Vocational Center with enhanced learning experiences.

The grant provides funds to purchase steel for teaching and learning in the 2023-2024 school year. Students will use the steel to practice various weld processes. Over the past three years, the cost of steel has increased dramatically and enrollment in the Welding & Fabrication program has grown significantly.

TC Energy, which has a regional office in Sandwich and operates the nearby ANR Pipeline, has helped IVVC fund other innovative projects in recent years.