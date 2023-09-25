Davis hosts local leader’s luncheon

State Representative Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, hosted a local leader’s luncheon at his Yorkville district office on Sept. 14. Leaders from across the district were invited to discuss local issues, speak with other leaders and hear a Springfield update from Davis.

There were 23 leaders in attendance from various organizations including the city of Sandwich, DeKalb County Board, Grundy County Board, KAD Engineering, LaSalle County Board, Newark Grade School Board, village of Oswego, village of Lisbon and village of Somonauk.

“I think one area that we can all improve on as state representatives is the way in which we communicate what occurs in Springfield with local community leaders,” Davis said in a news release. “These local leaders, such as board members, mayors and administrators, have the best understanding of our communities. It’s important we sit across from each other and have open conversations about what needs to be done to benefit the day-to-day lives of our constituents.”