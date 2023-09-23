September 23, 2023
On campus: local students earn degrees and honors this spring

By Shaw Local News Network
Graduation cap toss

Graduation cap toss (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester including Montgomery residents Hayley Dillow and Hazel Ramos; Oswego residents Tatiana Patterson and Niki Wallace; and Plano resident Alexander Olson.

Dayne Woodin of Yorkville was named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Mississippi State University.

John Kruswicki of Sandwich was named to the spring 2023 Deans’ List at Mississippi State University.

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year included Klaudia Wyszynski and Nicolas Lidinsky of Sandwich; Josie Corrao, Jessica Krol, Josh Mabazza, Taylor Tarver and Cole Pradel of Oswego; and Grace Watson and Katie Alderman of Newark.

Tia Rahe Ybarra of Montgomery and Regan Caroline Willie of Yorkville have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2023 spring semester including Montgomery resident Matthew Jeter; Oswego residents Liam Bochenski, Eliana Malatt and Jordan Vitale; and Yorkville resident Daniel New.

Carter Schmidt from Yorkville has graduated with Cum Laude honors from Murray State University. Schmidt earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Business and a minor in Business Administration.

Brandon Ducoing of Yorkville was named a Distinguished Scholars for the spring 2023 semester at Rockford University.

Praise Oranika of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Nife Oseni of Yorkville has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Shannon Smith of Plano and Lena Wickens of Newark were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Monmouth College.

Kaylee Szymborski of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Local students graduated from Carthage College, completing their degree requirements between February and May 2023.

Catherine Casanovas of Yorkville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Brett Fern of Oswego graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance, Marketing and Management.

Emily Frost of Montgomery graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Mary Harshberger of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Tanner Mickiewicz of Yorkville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

