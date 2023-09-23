On campus: local students earn degrees and honors this spring

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester including Montgomery residents Hayley Dillow and Hazel Ramos; Oswego residents Tatiana Patterson and Niki Wallace; and Plano resident Alexander Olson.

*****

Dayne Woodin of Yorkville was named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Mississippi State University.

*****

John Kruswicki of Sandwich was named to the spring 2023 Deans’ List at Mississippi State University.

*****

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year included Klaudia Wyszynski and Nicolas Lidinsky of Sandwich; Josie Corrao, Jessica Krol, Josh Mabazza, Taylor Tarver and Cole Pradel of Oswego; and Grace Watson and Katie Alderman of Newark.

*****

Tia Rahe Ybarra of Montgomery and Regan Caroline Willie of Yorkville have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

*****

Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2023 spring semester including Montgomery resident Matthew Jeter; Oswego residents Liam Bochenski, Eliana Malatt and Jordan Vitale; and Yorkville resident Daniel New.

*****

Carter Schmidt from Yorkville has graduated with Cum Laude honors from Murray State University. Schmidt earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Business and a minor in Business Administration.

******

Brandon Ducoing of Yorkville was named a Distinguished Scholars for the spring 2023 semester at Rockford University.

*****

Praise Oranika of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

*****

Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Nife Oseni of Yorkville has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

*****

Shannon Smith of Plano and Lena Wickens of Newark were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Monmouth College.

*****

Kaylee Szymborski of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

*****

Local students graduated from Carthage College, completing their degree requirements between February and May 2023.

Catherine Casanovas of Yorkville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Brett Fern of Oswego graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance, Marketing and Management.

Emily Frost of Montgomery graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Mary Harshberger of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Tanner Mickiewicz of Yorkville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

*****