On campus: Local students earn degrees and honors this spring

University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees in the spring.

Allison Sass of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Cinema.

Bryan Corrigan of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management.

Caitlin Guist of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Margaret Praska of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Pedro Alvarez of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Sofia Panza of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, Law and Justice.

• • •

Local students at Monmouth College were among those to receive their diplomas during Monmouth’s 166th commencement exercises on May 14, including Oswego residents Dylan Cullick and Luke Hunter.

• • •

Jzonei Jones of Oswego made Mount Mercy University’s spring 2023 dean’s list.

• • •

Local students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester including: Oswego residents Allison Sass, Amanda Darling, Benjamin Hartman, Caitlin Guist, Carson Hartzog, Christopher Hellinger, Elijah Dail, Emily Vernam, Emma Marquardt, Ethan Weires, Harrison Tobin, Ian Kuk, Jacob Sneller, Kevin Plata, Leonardo Islas, Lyndsey Carter, Margaret Praska, Matt Mathew, Ryan York and Taylor Deist; Yorkville residents Arielle Cafi, Arthur Wynn, Ella Westenskow, Jaxon Habada, Mackenzie Phillips, Thomas Pawlowski and William McKee; Montgomery residents Bradley Rehg, Madison Scheel and Robert Barnes; Sandwich resident Jack Theurer; Newark resident Jacqueline Jollay; and Plano resident Nico Migliorini.

• • •

Undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester. Local students earning this honor include: Oswego residents Allison Sass, Caitlin Guist, Christopher Hellinger, Ethan Weires and Ryan York; and Montgomery residents Madison Scheel and Robert Barnes.

• • •

Kijana Caldwell of Oswego graduated from the University of Findlay with a Master of Business Administration.

• • •

Brenna Young of Oswego has been named to Kennesaw State University’s spring 2023 dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement.

• • •

Angel Schlotterback of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude, University Honors with a BS in Business, Certificate degree, majoring in Human Capital Mgmt & Leadership, Global Readiness from Miami University in May.

• • •

Students enrolled during spring semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

Local students earning dean’s list honors include: Rogerio Fragale of Montgomery, Emily Rodriguez of Montgomery, Courtney Callahan of Oswego, Jacob Frances of Oswego, Bryce Langkan of Yorkville and Estella Tejada of Yorkville.

Local students earning president’s list honors include: Summer Hawkins of Oswego, Kelsie Jackson of Oswego, Kaitlyn Mac Donald of Oswego, Bailey Langkan of Yorkville and Paxton Shields of Yorkville.

• • •

Bella Marie Zeman of Yorkville received a BS in Biology from Wofford College.

• • •

Elmhurst University students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. Local students recognized include Montgomery residents Gabriel Berger and Andrew Fapp; Yorkvile residents Justin Hames, Delaney Lapore, Emily Manning and Elaine Manning; Oswego resident Alyssa Ladewski; and Sandwich resident Molly Roberts.

• • •