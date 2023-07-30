On campus: Local students honored this spring

Quincy University released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Local students honored include: Montgomery residents Isaac Bourge and Krystal Diaz; and Oswego resident Parker Lymenstull.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials released the names of students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2023 across its three campuses in Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.

Oswego residents: Erik Berlin-dean’s list, Brynn Higgins-honor roll, Amelia Scaramuzzi-dean’s list, Matthew Sorrells-dean’s list; Yorkville residents: Douglas Burson-honor roll, Meaghan O’Connor-dean’s list.

South Dakota State University announced that Nicole Greyer of Yorkville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Earning this honor were Montgomery residents Erin Kill, Delaney Matson, Breanna McMenamin and Mason Miller; Oswego residents Mikayla Allen, Bridget Moran, Ally Pavlich, Julia Torres and Shannon Torrez; and Yorkville resident Caroline Schweikert.

Area students have earned semester honors for the spring 2023 semester at Edgewood College including Ryan Harris and MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville.

Cydney Washington of Montgomery graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music: Voice Performance.

Milwaukee School of Engineering announced students named to the spring quarter 2023 dean’s list. Local students listed include: Oswego residents Alexis Countryman, Hannah Knoblock, Andrew Torres and Ian Glashagel; Yorkville residents Andrew Terlep, Ramiro Martinez and Jaden Toma; Newark resident Ethan Jeffers; and Plano resident Mason Accidentale.

Samantha Johnson, from Oswego, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors list for the 2023 spring quarter.

Local students graduated this spring from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin including Oswego residents Benjamin Casillas, Liam Fonseca and Shannon Torrez.

Millikin honored graduates with commencement ceremonies on May 21.

Alena Neal from Montgomery graduated with a B.A. in Human Services.

Logan Scalf from Sandwich graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.M. in Music Education - Vocal.

Caroline Welte from Sandwich graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.M. in Music Education - Vocal.

Justin Allen from Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Physical Education.

Sarah Ness from Sandwich graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Exercise Science.

Chelsea McCullum from Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Digital Media Marketing and Spanish.

Lorenzo Rios of Yorkville was one of 264 students named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Presbyterian College.

