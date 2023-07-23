On campus: Kendall County students earn degrees, honors this spring

Students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester. Local students named include: Eric Hix of Yorkville, Kaylee Kosulic of Yorkville, Nicole Alvarez of Oswego, Nicholas Kieffer of Montgomery, Courtney Bass of Yorkville, Nicholas Keane of Plano, Madeline Rabick of Oswego, Despina Petrushevski of Montgomery, Travis Greep of Yorkville, Courtney Pawlisz of Montgomery, Samuel Smith of Oswego, Anujin Badamjargal of Yorkville, Nathan Scherer of Plano, Caleb Scurr of Oswego, Madalyn Pleva of Yorkville, Tyler Black of Yorkville, Justin Kapeles of Oswego and Ryan Bohr of Yorkville.

*****

Nicholas Krauss of Yorkville graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in May with a BS in Biomedical Engineering.

*****

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Local students honored include: Montgomery resident Heather Marz, High Honor Roll; Plano resident Justin Tran, Dean’s List; Yorkville residents Trista Anderson, Dean’s List, Adam Eckardt, High Honor Roll.

*****

Madelin Mires of Sandwich and Joshua Mattson of Yorkville have been named to Kishwaukee College’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

*****

Brianna Bell of Sandwich has been named to Kishwaukee College’s Spring 2023 Part-Time Student Honors List.

*****

Ava Fichtel of Yorkville and Angelina Lee of Oswego have been named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists at the University of Mississippi.

*****

MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Edgewood College.

*****

Sandwich resident Shea Griffin Reisel has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Campbellsville University.

*****

Angela Aad of Plano graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree.

*****

Oswego resident Michael J. Pettke earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarke University.

*****

Degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement.

Landon Boone of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Courtney Callahan of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Jacob Frances of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Bailey Langkan of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Kaitlyn Mac Donald of Oswego received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Paxton Shields of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

*****