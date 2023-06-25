On campus: Kendall County students earn degrees this spring

Brigitte Mispagel of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Dubuque in April.

Morgan Brown from Oswego has been named to DePauw University’s spring 2023 dean’s list.

Local graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring.

Jacob Blocker of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Kristofer Kovach of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Madison Baumgartner of Yorkville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Apparel, Merchandising, and Design.

Dylan Hampton of Yorkville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Autumn Vest of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Students earned academic degrees after the spring 2023 semester at Western Illinois University.

Quinn Bommelman of Montgomery graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration.

Dustin McCance of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interpersonal Communication & Processes.

Janna Romero of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery was named to the President’s list at Miami University for the spring semester 2023.

Dylan Middendorf of Yorkville and Angel Schlotterback of Oswego were named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the spring semester 2023

Iowa State University has announced students named to the spring semester 2023 dean’s list. Local students honored include: Jazmyn Moreno of Bristol; Montgomery residents Jillian Anderson, Everett Duffy, Matthew Gerlach, Anela Gomes, Hamelynn Harzman and Hailey Negley; Oswego residents Jacob Billhymer, Jacob Blocker, Jason Crafton, Erik Dralle, Maricela Estrada, Kennedy Frazier, Corinne Guist, Blake Hamblin, Jaclyn Kowall, Colby Lee, Troy McClernon, Joseph Pagone, Rachel Scaliatine, Ryan Schiltz, Macy Sutton and Audrey Wyatt; Yorkville residents Madison Baumgartner, Nicholas Bivens, Julia Czepiel, Tim De Wit, Aaron Grochowski, Dylan Hampton, C. Iennarella-Servantez, Ryan Jaskowski, Kyle McCurdy, Spencer Price, Ryan Sperlakis and Garrett Westenskow.

Shaye Smith of Oswego along with Brady Mispagel and Brigitte Mispagel of Yorkville were appointed to the spring Semester 2023 Academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque.

Local students including Yorkville residents Hannah Jordan and Megan Scott were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Gracelyn Wood of Newark earned Highest Honors. Oswego residents Beckett McGraw and Ryan Yakesh earned High Honors.

Anne Holstein of Montgomery excelled during the spring 2023 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Maggie Wilmes of Oswego along with Jacob Fewkes and Julia Lietz of Yorkville were named to the dean’s list for the Winter 2023 semester at Northern Michigan University.

Kishwaukee College recently announced local graduates for the spring 2023 semester.

Zachary R. Hartman of Montgomery earned a AAS, Diesel Power Technology.

Brianna M. Bell of Sandwich earned a CERT, EMT, With Distinction.

Bailey Sherman of Sandwich earned a CERT, EMT

• • •