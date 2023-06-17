Kendall County students earn degrees and honors this spring

The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester: Sandwich residents Ashlyn Clancy, Josh Heiman and Faith Kemper; Oswego residents Caroline Darling, Monica Houseright, Jaime Rasmussen and Jarek Slavin; Montgomery resident Skyllar Greenslade; Plano resident Lexie King; and Yorkville resident Ariel Pomierski.

• • •

Grace Marie Henderson of Oswego graduated with the Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lee University during commencement exercises on May 6.

• • •

Michael Drennon of Oswego made the spring 2023 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University.

• • •

Chelsea McCullum of Oswego received the Dept. of Modern Languages Linguistic Excellence Award and the Paul R. Winn Memorial Award during Millikin University’s Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture held on Thursday, April 27.

• • •

Mark Melton of Oswego achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s list at Hofstra University.

• • •

Emily Latzke of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Angelo State University during the 2023 spring commencement exercises.

• • •

Rosary High School held graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on May 17 at St. Peter Church in Geneva. Local graduates include:

Montgomery: Carenna Blackwell, Sophia Cousins, Grace Loy, Paige Moniz, Kayla Montes, Jade Ochoa, Samantha Willman

Oswego: Isabella Bice, Katherine Lagman, Sofia Mankowski

Plano: Dailyn Lerma, Madeline Maar

Sandwich: Elise Baum

Yorkville: Faith Fleming, Mary Rose Regan, Jacqueline Salamanca

• • •

Augustana College recognized participants at the college’s 163rd commencement ceremony Saturday, May 27.

Alicia Blair from Oswego studied Biology.

Jacob Brooks from Plano studied Business Administration - Finance.

Jake Brumbaugh from Montgomery studied Kinesiology.

Samantha Exner from Oswego studied Pre-medicine and Spanish for Professionals.

Synthia Gonzalez from Plano studied Theatre History.

Claire Kroeger from Montgomery studied Biology.

Alicia Lesak from Montgomery studied Psychology.

Jakob McGraw from Montgomery studied Biology.

Mia Novak from Oswego studied Business Administration - Marketing and Communication Studies.

Siiri Strebel from Yorkville studied Communication Science & Disorders.

Claudia Vallejo from Oswego studied Geography.

Bailey Willis from Yorkville studied Biology and Geology.

• • •

The University of Kentucky has released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Local students named include: Oswego residents Riley Anderson, Caitlin Carmody, Kyle McGreevy, Kaitlyn Penzone, Eva Peterson, Ava Weyrich, Carsyn Whisenant; Plano resident Ryleigh Johnson; Yorkville residents Ryan Boyd, Samantha Riordan, Cannon Shields; and Bristol resident Benjamin Tholen.

• • •

Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2023 at Winona State University.