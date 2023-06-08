Kendall County students named to NIU spring 2023 Dean’s List

Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List students.

Local students who achieved this honor include:

Montgomery: Ashley Barry, Carter Cross, Kenneth Hiltenbrand, Dylan LaVigne, Marco Morales Alvarado, Sheika Mushundusi, Caleb Patsch, Julian Roman, Mark Schaefer, Jack Taylor

Oswego: Cole Boni, Brianna Boyd, Kelsey Callahan, Jabari Cox, Ethan Fukutake, Noah Kocsis, Jersey Lefaver, Matthew Lilagan, Melanie Lumbert, David Petrovski, Courtney Pitstick, Jordan Rihel, Thomas Rowe, Vince Terracciano, Kathy Valdez, Nick Vernald, Bri Watson, Ollie Wayer, Crystal Wong

Plano: Izaiah Avila, Rose Claahsen, Aleena Kallan, Makayla Kies, Kylie Thoms, Jason Zhao, Rita Zhao

Yorkville: Shannon Burke, Hayley Collier, Andrew Dobson, Alyssa Navarro, Kishan Peddi, Hogan Schmitt, Phoebe Shaughnessy

Katherine Jacobsen of Plano earned a BS in Applied Health Science during Minnesota State University, Mankato’s commencement ceremonies in May.

Brittany Anne Hahl of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.

Sarah Jensen of Oswego was named to the South Plains College Spring 2023 Deans’ List.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include: Montgomery residents Brianna Becker and Danielle Donovan; Oswego residents Gabrielle Andrade, Abigail Cantalupo and Kira Fujii; and Sandwich residents Mary Gomez and Hannah Zieman.

Ryan Reynolds of Yorkville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a major in criminal justice from Northwestern College in May.

Joanna Gambino of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Benedictine College.

Genesis Barajas of Yorkville graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., majoring in Management.

Trinity Christian College announced that Abigeal Kuehner of Montgomery and Jayla Seals of Oswego were named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2023.

Halen O’Hare Skipworth of Oswego received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harding University in May.

