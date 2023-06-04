Sandwich students awarded 2023 Mimi Bryan Scholarships

Indian Valley Theatre recently named of the recipients of this year’s 2023 “IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.” Because of generous donations from the community, IVT was able to award four scholarships this year. Congratulations to Emily Beckwith, Cadence Goldstein, Aleksandra Savage and Payton Penman.

Beckwith, Goldstein and Savage graduated from Sandwich High School. Beckwith will be attending ISU pursuing a degree in theatre education; Goldstein will be majoring in special education at Western Illinois University; Savage plans to major in music and/or special education with a minor in theatre studies at NIU. Penman, who graduated from Somonauk High School, will attend Evangel University with a major in pre-med/biology.

From Indian Valley Theatre’s very first days, Mimi Bryan was there. She was one member of the passionate founding families dreaming big about live community theatre. As a longtime educator, Bryan was active on stage as well as behind the scenes. Most importantly, she was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of members of the Fox Valley community to enjoy.

For questions or information about Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com. For information on the Mimi Bryan Scholarship, email Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Mimi Bryan Scholarship Fund so IVT can continue awarding this scholarship to graduating high school seniors in the future, visit IVT’s website at indianvalleytheatre.com.