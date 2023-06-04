Local students honored at Indian Valley Vocational Center Awards Night

Indian Valley Vocational Center (IVVC) hosted its annual Awards Night on May 9 and May 11 at the Montcler Hotel in Sandwich. Local and memorial scholarships were presented. Recognition of graduating seniors with certificates of completion was the highlight of the evening. Several hundred family members and friends were in attendance to congratulate all of these students on their accomplishments.

Scholarships were awarded to the following students: Sandwich Rotary Club - Myranda Banister, Somonauk; George Murphy Memorial- Brianna Gibson, Somonauk; Doran Greif Memorial - Domenick DiVito, Yorkville; Rose Greif Memorial – Melody Goldstein, Sandwich; Roy Wright Memorial - Autumn Massier, Serena and Andrew Harrelson, Plano; Festival on Wheels/Tom Ciolek Memorial – Brianna Gibson, Somonauk and Aidan Byrne, Hinckley-Big Rock; John Kedzierski Memorial – Domenick DiVito, Yorkville; Richard Wasson Memorial – Melanie Metzger, Somonauk; Pruski Memorial – Brooke Potrawski, Yorkville; Sandwich Park Foundation – Hailey Erickson, Sandwich; Dr. Lucile Gustafson – Alyssa Broce, Sandwich; Student Service Award – Myranda Banister, Somonauk and Brianna Gibson, Somonauk; Karam Family Memorial – Zac Gatenby, Sandwich; Yorkville Junior Women’s Club – Brooke Patrowski, Yorkville, Domenick DiVito, Yorkville, and Johnathan Doucette, Yorkville; Nanzer Family Memorial – Noreily Hernandez, Earlville; and the Ian Oldenburg Memorial – Aidan Byrne, Hinckley- Big Rock.

Seniors from IVVC’s 17 career and technical programs were presented with certificates of completion. The following students were recognized as Most Outstanding in their programs: Auto Body Repair- Aidan Byrne, Hinckley - Big Rock and Brianna Gibson, Somonauk; Auto Technology – Nicholas Carlson, Sandwich, Zachariah Gatenby, Sandwich, and Ryan Larson, home-schooled; Certified Nurse Assistant – Hailey Erickson, Sandwich and Noreily Hernandez, Earlville; Computer Programming – Hannah Fish, Sandwich; Computer Technology- Oliver Moore, Somonauk and Ewan Krisch, Sandwich; Construction Trades – Adam Edwards, Sandwich, and Justin Lee, Somonauk; Culinary Arts – Melody Goldstein, Sandwich, and Shayla Casas, Plano; Emergency Medical Services – Allison Olson, Sandwich; Fire Science- Bryan Gorsky, Hinckley - Big Rock; Graphic Design – Alia Villa, Plano, and Joseph Shafer, Sandwich; Health Occupations – Amanda Skinner, Sandwich, and Savannah Marks, Plano; Law Enforcement- Justiss Silas, Yorkville; Sports Medicine – MacKenzie Svatek, Somonauk, and Lily Geltz, Sandwich; Teaching Methods – Alyssa Broce, Sandwich, and Amber Elder, Sandwich; Welding and Fabrication – Justin Wiesbrook, Yorkville, Jackson Houtz, Yorkville, and Joseph Kummer, Yorkville.

The following students were recognized as Most Improved in their program areas: Auto Technology – Peyton Mongiovi, Yorkville; Computer Programming – Christopher Tineo, Yorkville; Emergency Medical Services - Athena Westphal, Yorkville; Fire Science – Brooke Potrawski, Yorkville; Law Enforcement – Luke Lanehart, Parkview Christian; and Welding & Fabrication – Hunter Ruman, Sandwich.

Indian Valley Vocational Center is a career center for high school juniors and seniors located in Sandwich. Ten school districts (Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Leland, Newark, Plano, Sandwich, Serena, Somonauk, Yorkville) participate in the Indian Valley cooperative which currently offers 17 career and technical programs. Learn more about Indian Valley Vocational Center and its career programs by visiting ivvc.net.