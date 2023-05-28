Local students honored on spring deans’ lists

Oswego residents Tessa Melton, Jack Randall and Madelynn Miller achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2023 semester.

*****

Local students were among the prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, May 21.

Ashlyn Kirby of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Matthew Hess of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Ryan Kummer of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Nathan Orosco of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

*****

Local students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield at the conclusion of the spring semester on May 13.

Curtis Mange of Montgomery earned an MBA in Business Administration.

Austin Verthein of Montgomery graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science.

Clarissa Buenaflor Alarcon Dotson of Oswego earned an MA in Legal Studies.

Yariliz Aguado of Yorkville earned a BBA in Business Administration.

Joseph Einsle of Yorkville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science.

Ghada Qattum of Yorkville earned a BBA in Business Administration.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has awarded a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship to Yorkville resident Adam Eckardt who is majoring in Pharmacology & Toxicology.

*****

Kylie Roehl of Oswego has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

*****

Olivet Nazarene University included local students on its Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Earning this honor were Montgomery resident Addison Adams; Oswego residents Emma Beste, Danielle Johnson, Chloe Pearce and Jonathan Rimington; Yorkville residents Andrew Cantu, Courtney Hall and Madalyn Zagajowski; Newark resident Lyndsay Larson; Plano resident Isabella LoChirco; and Sandwich resident Sydney Van Conant.

*****

Ripon College held its 2023 Commencement Ceremony May 14. Hunter Thompson of Plano graduated with a degree in Business Management and Exercise Science - Sports Management.

*****

Chase Evans of Yorkville and Kylie May of Oswego were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023.

*****

Angela Aad of Plano, Leah Aad of Plano and Jacob DeVol of Yorkville were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University.

*****

Cameron Palmer of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s list at Bethel University for the spring 2023 semester.

*****

Janna Woodard of Yorkville graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice - Nursing Education from Regis College during the May 6 commencement exercises.

*****

Local students named to Western Illinois University Dean’s List for Spring 2023 include: Dustin McCance of Montgomery; Sam Steele, Savannah Tunk and Jacob Westpfahl of Oswego; Michelle Walz, Yadira Garay, Jacqueline Gates, Melissa Johnson, Sasha Mendez, Rylee Jo Palmer and Nicole Pehlke of Plano; Amanda Birnbaum, Jada R Lathen, Madelyn D Roth and Alexis Sandon of Yorkville.

*****

Oswego resident Bridget O’Toole was named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College.

*****

Local students have been honored on the Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls at the University of Tennessee at Martin: Brooke Kala of Oswego, Honors; Shae Clever of Sandwich, High Honors.

*****