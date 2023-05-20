Kendall County students earn degrees this spring

Quinn Bommelman of Montgomery graduated cum laude from Western Illinois University with a degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

*****

Phoebe Xoxakos of Yorkville has earned her Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Clemson University.

*****

Yorkville High School graduate Tayler Coffey received his Ph.D. from Aberdeen University in Scotland, United Kingdom in Health Science with his Thesis in Psychology and Trial Research in Methology Concentrations.

*****

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2023 Spring Commencement exercises May 5-7.

Kelli Powe of Joliet earned a BS in Psychology.

Kira Fujii of Oswego earned a BS in Nursing.

*****

Zachary Bochenek of Oswego earned at BSED Sport Management from the University of Georgia.

*****

Saige Avery of Plano has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2023 Spring Semester Dean’s list.

*****

Yorkville resident Kyle Koch has been awarded the Hines Memorial Medal from Indiana State University for spring 2023. The Hines Memorial Medal is awarded to students who entered Indiana State University as first-time college freshmen and are graduating with the highest honors classification cumulative grade point average. Koch graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and a degree in finance on May 6.

*****