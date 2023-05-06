Kendall County students earned college honors last fall

Kaylee Szymborski of Oswego was named to to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Gabrielle Alvarez of Yorkville was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Bellarmine University.

Madeline Bourque of Yorkville was recognized for outstanding academic achievements by being named to Stephen F. Austin State University’s President’s Honor Roll for fall 2022.

Morgan Brown from Oswego has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Local Elmhurst University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List include Gabriel Berger of Montgomery, Justin Hames of Yorkville, Elaine Manning of Yorkville, Wrigley Page of Montgomery, Molly Roberts of Sandwich and Maya Rodriguez of Plano.

Emily Giles of Oswego was listed on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming.

Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement Dec. 9, 2022.

Mark Fullerton of Montgomery graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Writing.

Chris Galloway of Yorkville graduated with a B.S. in Commerce degree in Small Business Management.

Amber Dominguez of Montgomery, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Millikin University announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Local students included Evan Borneman of Yorkville, Molly Calvert of Oswego, Kendall Heitz of Yorkville, Chelsea McCullum of Oswego, Sarah Ness of Sandwich, Ethan Rhoades of Montgomery, Leah Tubbs of Yorkville, Caroline Welte of Sandwich, Logan Scalf of Sandwich and Karissa Brown of Yorkville.

Anthony Sendzimer of Montgomery graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Letters and Science on Dec. 18, 2022, with Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies.

Yorkville residents Carolyn Humphrey and Ava Fichtel were named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists at the University of Mississippi.

Local students named to the Deans’ Lists at Drake University include Allison Webster of Montgomery along with Oswego residents Hayden Harpley and Anya Zarembski.

Montgomery residents Jillian Anderson and Hamelynn Harzman were ranked among the Top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Mitchell Jennings of Yorkville was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University.

The University of Illinois Springfield released the names local students who made the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022 including: Montgomery resident Jesse Martinez; Oswego resident Debby Rivera; and Yorkville residents Yariliz Aguado, Joseph Einsle and Dallas Pulvermacher.

Chrissy Hyland of Oswego was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List at Baylor University.

