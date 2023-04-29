Kendall County students earn honors from Augustana, Carthage and more

Augustana College announced the local students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 fall semester including Ava Benstine of Oswego, Meredith Butler of Oswego, Derek Butts of Yorkville, Marlene Cabada of Sandwich, Isabella Casanovas of Yorkville, Braeden Clements of Montgomery, Aubry Dewald of Yorkville, Samantha Exner of Oswego, Emmeline Kenealy of Montgomery, Mia Novak of Oswego, Jacob Thompson of Montgomery, Enrique Tuason of Plano, Bailey Willis of Yorkville and Mason Zaccardi of Oswego.

*****

Local students honored on the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Carthage College include Mackenzie Egert of Montgomery, Brett Fern of Oswego, Emily Frost of Montgomery, Erin Moore of Yorkville and Allison Neitzel of Montgomery.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List for students who earned high honors in the fall 2022 semester. Local students listed are Montgomery resident Alaina Wolter, Oswego resident Bradley Andrus and Yorkville residents Joshua Ellsoos and Kody Messersmith.

*****

Eric Garde of Montgomery earned a degree in STEM Middle Childhood-Early Adolescence Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall of 2022.

*****

Isaiah Emanuel of Montgomery and Katherine Jacobsen of Plano were named to the Academic Honor list for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

*****

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced that Peyton Dillon of Yorkville made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.

*****

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year included local students: Klaudia Wyszynski of Sandwich, Grace Watson of Newark, Jessica Krol of Oswego, Janette Romero of Montgomery, Taylor Tarver of Oswego, Katie Alderman of Newark and Steven Watts of Oswego.

*****

Reagan Fritts of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts, Multimedia Journalism (Advertising), and a Bachelor of Arts, Public Relations, during the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s 58th midyear commencement held Dec. 17.

*****

Local students were named to Trinity Christian College’s Dean’s List for Fall 2022 including Abigeal Kuehner of Montgomery, Jayla Seals of Oswego and Ava Kelly and Rachel Robinette of Yorkville.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Gracelyn Wood of Newark earned Highest Honors. Cameron Harris of Oswego earned Honors. Beckett McGraw and Ryan Yakesh, both of Oswego, earned High Honors.

*****

Hunter Thompson of Plano was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ripon College.

*****

Alexander Vollmer of Yorkville, a student at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.

*****

Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Winter Quarter 2023 Dean’s List including Oswego residents Alexis Countryman, Katherine Kuhn, Hannah Knoblock, Andrew Torres and Ian Glashagel; Montgomery resident Cesar Hernandez-Mora; Yorkville residents Andrew Terlep and Jaden Toma; and Newark resident Ethan Jeffers who earned High Honors.

*****

Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Winter Quarter 2023 Honors List including Ramiro Martinez of Yorkville and Mason Accidentale of Plano.

*****