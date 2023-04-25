Demas wins drawing for Yorkville School District Y115 board seat

YORKVILLE – From a plastic Folger’s coffee can, Kendall County Director of Elections Natalie Hisaw drew one of two numbered ping-pong balls.

Under the Illinois Constitution, tie votes in election races are to be decided by drawing lots to determine the winner.

With Jason Demas and Leslie Smogor each receiving 1,591 votes in their race for a seat on the Yorkville School District Y115 Board of Education, the result was coming down to which ping-pong ball Hisaw pulled from the container.

The ball numbered 1 represented Demas and number 2 was for Smogor, with the numbers assigned by Hisaw using alphabetical order.

As Demas, Smogor and a handful of others looked on, Hisaw reached high above her head and put her hand into the can, held aloft by Elections Office worker Judi Maechtle.

Hisaw displayed ping-pong ball number 1 and congratulated Demas on winning the four-year term.

The little drama took place at 1 p.m. on April 25 in the first floor Elections Office of the Kendall County Office Building, 111 W. Fox St.

Smogor immediately shook hands with Demas and offered congratulations as well. The two quickly left the Elections Office and found a room for a minute or two of private conversation.

Afterwards, each indicated satisfaction with the process used to determine the result.

“It was as fair and impartial as can be,” Smogor said.

“We followed the state statue,” Demas said.

Demas will take his seat on the Yorkville School Board on May 8, along with election winners Darren Crawford, Michael Houston and Michael Knoll.

However, with the unexpected resignation of 28-year board veteran Robert Brenart at the April 24 School Board meeting, it appears likely that Smogor will be joining the board anyway.

There are two years remaining on Brenart’s unexpired term and there appears to be sentiment among board members to appoint Smogor.

Board member Shawn Schumacher said doing so would be to respect the will of the voters.

At the May 8 board meeting, the current board is expected to vote to fill the appointment, before adjourning prior to the swearing-in and seating of the new board.

“It will be the last thing we do,” said board President Lynn Burks, who is stepping down after 20 years on the board.