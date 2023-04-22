Local students honored on deans’ lists

Thomas Gischler of Oswego was named to Northern Illinois University’s fall 2022 Academic Excellence List.

*****

Local students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester including Oswego residents

Emily Lukowski, Hunter Yurgil, Nicole Alvarez, Mitchell Rabick, Jessica Vosecek, Madeline Rabick, Savanna Jourdan, Samuel Smith, Justin Kapeles and Eric Murgas; Yorkville residents Eric Hix, Kaylee Kosulic, Travis Greep, Madalyn Pleva, Tyler Black and Adam Jaber; Montgomery residents Nicholas Kieffer, Courtney Pawlisz and Jayleen Leon; and Plano resident Nathan Scherer.

*****

Jaiden Speer of Montgomery was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Missouri.

*****

Presbyterian College congratulates Lorenzo Rios of Yorkville for achieving dean’s list status during the fall 2022 semester.

*****

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year including Tia Ybarra of Montgomery and Regan Willie of Yorkville.

*****

Haley Brown of Oswego earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester.

*****

Dylan Engler of Montgomery and Benjamin Stemmet of Yorkville were named to The Citadel’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

*****

Northern Michigan University announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Local students who qualified with a grade point average of 4.00 were Maggie Wilmes of Oswego and Jacob Fewkes of Yorkville.

Local students who qualified with a grade point average of 3.50-3.99 were Dean Ramsbottom of Oswego and Julia Lietz of Yorkville.

*****

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of St. Francis. Earning this honor were Oswego residents Haley Bakes, Gabriela Garcia, Megan Krisch, Alexander Mielcarz, Afreen Mushtaheed, Christian Owens and Lauren Tims; Plano resident Alyssa Dolan; Sandwich resident Claire Roberts; and Yorkville residents Gianna Arielle Dalangin and Asia Owens.

*****

MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville has earned Semester Honors and has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Edgewood College.

*****