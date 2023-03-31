FVCS hosting health and wellness fair April 18

Fox Valley Community Services will be hosting a Community Health and Wellness Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Vendors representing 36 organizations from DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties will offer free bp and mental health screenings, and marketing give aways. A vaccination site is being hosted by Jewel Osco. The fair will also feature door prizes and demonstrations.

Fox Valley Community Services assists thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties.