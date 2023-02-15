Kendall County students earn honors at Iowa colleges

The University of Iowa recently announced local students named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester including: Yorkville residents Enrique Alvarez, Pedro Alvarez, Arielle Cafi, Juliann Pawlowski and Arthur Wynn; Oswego residents Rebecca Anderson, Lyndsey Carter, Christopher Cetnar, Elijah Dail, Amanda Darling, Caitlin Guist, Benjamin Hartman, Carson Hartzog, Christopher Hellinger, Leonardo Islas, Ian Kuk, Joseph Lagman, Alyssa Meyer, Natalie Potts, Margaret Praska, Allison Sass, Jacob Sneller, Ethan Weires and Ryan York; Montgomery residents Robert Barnes, Bradley Rehg and Madison Scheel; Newark resident Jacqueline Jollay; and Plano resident Nico Migliorini.

Iowa State University listed local students named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List including Jazmyn Moreno of Bristol; Montgomery residents Jillian Anderson, Matthew Gerlach, Anela Gomes and Hailey Negley; Oswego residents Jacob Blocker, Samuel Bolander, Jighnes Camacho, Erik Dralle, Kate Fontana, Kennedy Frazier, Corinne Guist, Zachary Harpley, Chad Martin, Troy McClernon, Abhi Mehta, Sarah Novy, Shivansh Patel, Karly Quarnstrom, Spencer Saunders, Rachel Scaliatine, Ryan Schiltz, Macy Sutton and Audrey Wyatt; Yorkville residents John Anderson, Madison Baumgartner, Nicholas Bivens, Aimee Buck, Julia Czepiel, Tim De Wit, Gianna Diverde, Dylan Hampton, Ryan Sperlakis and Caroline Walton; and Montgomery resident Hamelynn Harzman.

The University of Iowa named Oswego residents Caitlin Guist, Christopher Hellinger, Ethan Weires and Ryan York along with Madison Scheel of Montgomery to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

Noah Shannon of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Enterprise Leadership from the University of Iowa.