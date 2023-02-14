Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Montgomery students honored on dean’s lists

Western Carolina University congratulates Yorkville residents Natalie Ferrer and Sara Klemm for being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List and the Chancellor’s List for Fall 2022.

Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022 at Winona State University.

Elijah Oudyn of Yorkville was named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at LeTourneau University.

Monmouth College Dean’s List for Fall 2022 includes local students Dylan Cullick of Oswego, Shannon Smith of Plano and Lena Wickens of Newark.

Local students were named to the President’s List and the Dean’s List at Miami University. Dylan Middendorf of Yorkville was named to the President’s List. Those named to the Dean’s List include Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery, Caitlyn Ahlquist and Angel Schlotterback of Oswego and Trevor Nolan and Dan Weingart of Yorkville.

Shaye Smith of Oswego and Tristan Brittingham of Plano were named to the Fall Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.

Local students were among over 300 Bradley students who earned degrees during the fall 2022 semester.

Kiana Rivera of Montgomery graduated with a BS in Middle School Education English/Language Arts.

Jacob Simmons of Yorkville graduated with a BSCE in Civil Engineering.

Reece Parlier of Oswego has received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree from the University of Alabama.

Utah Tech University student MaKenzee Clements of Yorkville is among the students honored on the President’s List during the Fall 2022 semester.

Central Methodist University announced that Aris Bush of Plano was included on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Montgomery residents Hayley Dillow, Hazel Ramos and Kylie Ramos along with Oswego resident Tatiana Patterson were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2022 semester.

Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Honorees include Isaac Bourge of Montgomery and Parker Lymenstull of Oswego.

Jack DeMarco and Logan Soares, both of Oswego, received semester honors for fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Madison Schmidt from Yorkville has graduated from Butler University with a Doctorate of Medical Science degree.

Carter Schmidt from Yorkville has been named to the December 2022 Dean’s List at Murray State University.

Kiley Mitchell of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2022.

Benjamin Stemmet of Yorkville was awarded the gold star for fall 2022 at The Citadel.

