On campus / Feb. 9, 2023

Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2022 Dean’s List students. Local students earning this honor include:

Bristol: Zoey Rocen; Montgomery: Ashley Barry, Carter Cross, Elizabeth-Joyce Cruz, Alejandra Garcia, Leslie Gonzalez, Dylan LaVigne, Marco Morales Alvarado, Caleb Patsch, Zachary Poetsch, Julian Roman, Mark Schaefer, Jacob Scheel, Ryan Solfisburg; Oswego: Saif Al Kiswani, Karla Ascencio, Cole Boni, Brianna Boyd, Jabari Cox, Tim Fahle, Ethan Fukutake, Noah Kocsis, Adam Kohls, Matthew Lilagan, Jake Long, Melanie Lumbert, Nicholas Petrella, David Petrovski, Courtney Pitstick, Abby Sorensen, Nick Vernald, Bri Watson, Nathan Webb, Crystal Wong; Plano: Rose Claahsen, Ace Frieders, Aleena Kallan, Makayla Kies, Lizbeth Lopez, Eva Lord, Aaliyah McClead, Ricardo Montoya, David Nunez, Kylie Thoms, Jason Zhao, Rita Zhao; Yorkville: Veronica Agama, Shannon Burke, Andrew Dobson, Kirk Harding, Holden Hyett, Alyssa Navarro, Elitzia Ocasio, Hogan Schmitt, Cayla Shovels, Madelynn Valencia, Kyle Wagner.

*****

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.

Austin Albright of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Accountancy.

Christopher Barone of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Elizabeth-Joyce Cruz of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Accountancy.

Obed Fernandez of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL.

Karla Leon-Flores of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts, French: French and Francophone Studies, and a Bachelor of Arts, World Lang & Cultures: Spanish & Hispanic Studies.

Arianna Vargas of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL.

Taylor Amber Wieczorek of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Katherine Benson of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts, English.

Alisa Bernal of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Sherry Bochenek of Oswego earned a Doctor of Education, Curriculum and Instruction - Curriculum Leadership.

Laura Carlini of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Jacob Long of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.

Michael Pavlick of Oswego earned a Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering.

Jackson Perkins of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Nicholas Petrella of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Eric Rafdahl of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Ryan Shea of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Finance.

Jennifer Waters of Oswego earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Health Sciences.

Jared Weisbrodt of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology-Energy and Environmental Engineering Technology.

Eva Lord of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, Art and Design Education.

Jeanette Suarez of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering.

Michael Terrell of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science, Political Science - International Politics.

Lauren Bailey of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis.

Grant Eads of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Computational Software, and a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics - Computational Math.

Sarah Gomoll of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Huntar Parra of Yorkville earned a Master of Science in Education, Literacy Education: English as a Second Language/Bilingual Education.

Joshua Rithaler of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development.

Alondra Sanchez of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL.

Kathryn Williams of Yorkville earned a Master of Public Health, Public Health - Health Services Management.

*****

Joanna Gambino of Oswego and Genesis Barajas of Yorkville were named to the Dean’s List at Benedictine College.

*****

Local students named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s fall 2022 Dean’s List include Ava Glenn of Montgomery, Megan Maruna of Oswego and Alyssa Wallner of Yorkville.

*****