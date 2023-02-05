On campus / Feb. 2, 2023

Leah Aad of Plano was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Yorkville residents Chase Evans and Jacob DeVol along with Plano resident Angela Aad were named to the university’s fall 2022 Dean’s List.

*****

Local students were named to Bradley’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Those earning the honor include: Plano residents Autumn Haberkorn-Mendez and Draven Ordonez; Bristol resident Sheridan Bayr; Montgomery residents Kiana Rivera, Joanna Franco and Zachary Spillane; Newark resident Matthew Lucas; Oswego residents Ashley Werner, Benjamen Bachmann, Kailee Baldwin, Sean Martin, John Green, Summer Bergmann, Joshua Lovell, Riley Martin and Jared Novak; Sandwich resident Seth Weeks; and Yorkville residents Dimitra Procopos, Daniel Harker, Sarah Novak, Ashliana Mueller and Gabriel Rodriguez.

*****

South Dakota State recently announced that Nicole Greyer of Yorkville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

*****

Albert G. Miller of Oswego eared a CERT, Paramedic, With Distinction, from Kishwaukee College.

*****

Students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University include Montgomery residents Erin Kill, Delaney Matson, Breanna McMenamin and Mason Miller; Oswego residents Mikayla Allen, Liam Fonseca, Bridget Moran, Tyler Patterson, Ally Pavlich, Julia Torres and Shannon Torrez; and Yorkville resident Caroline Schweikert.

*****

Tommy Maugeri of Oswego has graduated from Marquette University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Middle/Secondary Education.

*****

Lily Pierce and Jennifer Weiskircher of Montgomery along with Ryan Cottrell of Oswego and Kelly Binns of Yorkville have been named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Jennifer Burke of Montgomery has been named to the university’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

*****

Local students named to Loras College’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester include: Matthew Jeter of Montgomery; Liam Bochenski and Eliana Malatt of Oswego; and Daniel New and Lauren Silva of Yorkville.

*****

Oswego residents Tessa Melton, Brendan Krake, Jack Randall and Madelynn Miller have been named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester.

*****

Madelin Mires of Sandwich has been named to Kishwaukee College’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

*****

Halen Skipworth of Oswego is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.

*****

Yorkville residents Megan Scott and Hannah Jordan were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

*****

Coe College has named Alan Goodyear of Plano to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term.

*****

Caitlin Hartsell of Montgomery was named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ fall semester Dean’s List

*****

Alexia Heriaud of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning High Honors for the fall 2022 semester.

*****