On campus / Jan. 19

Local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester including: Ashlyn Clancy of Sandwich; Caroline Darling of Oswego; Skyllar Greenslade of Montgomery; Josh Heiman of Sandwich; Ariel Pomierski of Yorkville; Jaime Rasmussen of Oswego; Jarek Slavin of Oswego; and Mary Victory of Montgomery.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 Fall Commencement exercises during a series of ceremonies held Dec. 16-17.

Michal Mazurek of Montgomery earned a BS in Civil Engineering.

Olivia Bennett of Oswego earned an MSED in Educational Administration.

Hayden Isham of Sandwich earned a BS in Environmental Sciences.

Kelly Weaver of Yorkville earned an MS in Nurse Educator.

Local undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Those earning the honor include Oswego residents Emma Ponx and Jacob Westpfahl; Plano residents Kelsey Edwards, Yadira Garay, Sasha Mendez and Kyleigh Rogers; and Yorkville residents Amanda Birnbaum, Aiden Klaas, Madeline Kotler, Jada Lathen, Madelyn Roth and Alexis Sandon.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Local students named include Montgomery residents Luis Alvarez and Heather Marz; Oswego resident Teja Davis; Plano resident Justin Tran; and Yorkville residents Trista Anderson, Adam Eckardt and Tess Wadsworth.

Michael Drennon, a resident of Oswego, made the Fall 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University.

Praise Oranika of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Local graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.

John Ringelestein of Oswego earned Bachelor of Science, Finance.

Chad Schaschwary of Oswego earned a Master of Accounting, Accounting.

Oswego residents Riley Anderson, Caitlin Carmody, Madyson Grant, Zoe Hallam, Kyle McGreevy, Kaitlyn Penzone, Lauren Russell, Kari Stogentin, Ava Weyrich and Carsyn Whisenant have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky

Brooke Kala of Yorkville earned Highest Honors on the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls at the University of Tennessee at Martin .

Luis Velazquez of Yorkville recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the College of Charleston.

Noah Villarreal of Plano was named to the McKendree University Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2022 across its three campuses. Local students earning this honor include: Reagan Fritts, Oswego, Honor Roll; Brynn Higgins, Oswego, Dean’s List; Makayla Scroggins, Oswego, Honor Roll; Matthew Sorrells, Oswego, Dean’s List; Douglas Burson, Yorkville, Honor Roll; Meaghan O’Connor, Yorkville, Honor Roll.

Local students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University include: Montgomery residents Addison Adams and Samantha Martin; Oswego residents Alexander Baksha, Danielle Johnson, Chloe Pearce and Jonathan Rimington; Yorkville residents Andrew Cantu, Courtney Hall, Kate Marker and Madalyn Zagajowski; Plano resident Isabella Lochirco; and Sandwich resident Sydney Van Conant.

South Dakota State recently announced Nicole Greyer of Yorkville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List including Danielle Donovan of Montgomery, Courtney Moss of Montgomery, Gabrielle Andrade of Oswego, Abigail Cantalupo of Oswego, Kira Fujii of Oswego, Molly Morgan of Sandwich and Emalie Mosher of Sandwich.

Local students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2022 semester at Western Illinois University.

Matthew Acuff of Oswego earned aBachelor of Science, Fire Administration.

Cori Welch of Oswego earned a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.

Kyleigh Rogers of Plano graduated Summa Cum Laude earning a Bachelor of Arts, Sports Broadcasting.

