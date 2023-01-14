On campus / Jan. 12

Eleni Metrou of Oswego graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 21.

Kyleigh Rogers of Plano graduated from Western Illinois University with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude, with a degree in Broadcasting and Journalism.

Benjamin Stemmet of Yorkville was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list and was awarded a gold star for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Anna Crusen of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during commencement exercises Dec. 18.

Kayla Moky of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude from Minnesota State University, Mankato, on Dec. 10, earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

Saige Avery of Plano has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List.

Emory & Henry College named Nicolas Cerrato of Oswego to the fall 2022 Dean’s list.

Local students were named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Fall Quarter 2022 Dean’s List including Alexis Countryman of Oswego, Ian Glashagel of Oswego, Cesar Hernandez-Mora of Montgomery, Hannah Knoblock of Oswego and Andrew Torres of Oswego.

Megan Lesak of Montgomery was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2022 Fall Quarter.

St. Norbert College named Bridget O’Toole of Oswego to its2022 fall semester dean’s list.

