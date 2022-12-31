IVVC announces outstanding winter students

Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its outstanding winter students. Students are selected by their instructors. The criteria included are qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The Outstanding Winter 2022 Students from the area are: Aidan McGarry, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Plano; Addison Caho, Emergency Medical Services, Plano; Zac Gatenby, Automotive Technology, Sandwich; Joey Shafer, Graphic Design, Sandwich; Amanda Skinner, Health Occupations, Sandwich; Melody Goldstein, Culinary Arts, Sandwich; Nathan Adamovich, Welding and Fabrication, Yorkville; Roary Mezger, Construction Trades, Yorkville; Nolan Wood, Automotive Technology, Yorkville; Brooke Potrawski, Fire Science, Yorkville; Macy Kay Cyr, Certified Nursing Assistant, Yorkville; Connor Nameche, Sports Medicine, Yorkville.