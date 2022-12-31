DeKalb County Community Foundation awards grant to IVVC

Indian Valley Vocational Center (IVVC) has been awarded a $9,500 grant by the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

A check was delivered to IVVC by DeKalb County Community Foundation Board Member Justin Wegener. The Community Needs Grant is being used to purchase MIG welders for students enrolled in the IVVC Welding & Fabrication program.

“The Community Foundation has supported career and technical education at Indian Valley Vocational Center for many years,” said IVVC Director Joe Barbic in a news release. “As IVVC works with local employers to fill the demand for skilled welders, it’s wonderful to have grant support from the Community Foundation to use for industry-specific equipment. IVVC currently has 95 students from ten communities preparing for a career in welding and fabrication. The grant dollars immediately impact students in the form of equipment and prepare them for high-skilled, high-wage employment.”

IVVC wishes to express their sincere gratitude to DeKalb County Community Foundation for their support.