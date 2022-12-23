Here’s who filed to run for seats on the Plano City Council

PLANO – Only one aldermanic race for the Plano City Council has resulted from the recently concluded candidate nominating petition filing period.

Katherine Wickins and Keith Riddle will face off in the April 4, 2023 election for the Ward 3 City Council seat.

Incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Ben Eaton did not file to run for another term on the council.

Ward 2 Alderman John Fawver and Ward 4 Alderman Scott Mulliner filed to run for reelection to their council seats. No other candidates filed to challenge either of the two incumbents.

In Ward 1, there was no candidate to file at all, including incumbent Alderman Mark Swoboda.

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels and four other City Council members have terms running through 2025 and are not up for election.

They include Ward 1 Alderman Barb Nadeau, Ward 2 Alderman Jamal Williams, Ward 3 Alderman Stephen DeBolt and Ward 4 Alderman Tommy Johns.