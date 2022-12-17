Master Gardeners to host free Seed Swap in January

Get free seeds and free advice to plan your 2023 gardens at the sixth annual Kendall County Master Gardener Community Seed Swap on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Yorkville.

“Seed Swap participants can choose from a variety of free seeds, including vegetables, flowers, herbs, and native plants,” said Sarah Fellerer, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program Coordinator in Kendall County. “It is a great way to diversify your garden or try growing something new, and our trained Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers will be available for questions.”

Visitors do not need to bring seeds to participate. All pre-collected seeds will be labeled and include care instructions. If community members would like to bring seeds to share, make sure they are fresh, labeled, and not from F1 hybrids so they grow true to type, Fellerer said.

This year, there is no need to register. Save the date for Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the U of I Extension office, 7775B IL Route 47, about one mile south of Route 71 in Yorkville. For more information on this event, visit go.illinois.edu/KendallMGSeedSwap.

For questions, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.