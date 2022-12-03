Families invited to Breakfast with Santa at Rosary High School Dec. 4

Rosary High School in Aurora is hosting its second annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes and sausage, coffee, orange juice and water. Play games and make crafts with the help of our Rosary elves, and get your photo taken with Santa.

Adult tickets are $7; tickets for children 6 to 12 are $3; children under 6 are admitted free. RSVP by Dec. 2 at rosaryhs.com/santa. Walk-ins are welcome.

The community is welcome. Proceeds from this event benefit the school’s Sister Mary Joseph Scholarship.

Rosary is located at 901 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora, just south of Interstate 88.

Find information online at rosaryhs.com or call the school at 630-896-0831.