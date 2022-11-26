Indian Valley Theatre presents ‘The Rented Christmas’ Dec. 9-11

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Rented Christmas,” by Norman C. Ahern, Jr. and Yvonne Ahern, on Dec. 9 to 11 at the Historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

Based on the short story by J. Lillian Vandervere, the tale of how John Dale’s rented Christmas turns into a new life for everyone involved makes this a heartfelt story for the holiday season.

Reserve a seat on IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com . Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets will be $15 in advance and $18 at the door before the show if available.

For information about “The Rented Christmas” or Indian Valley Theatre, send a message through the IVT Facebook page or email info@indianvalleytheatre.com .

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.