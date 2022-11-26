November 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Indian Valley Theatre presents ‘The Rented Christmas’ Dec. 9-11

By Shaw Local News Network
Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad Street, Sandwich

Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad Street, Sandwich (Shaw Local News Network)

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Rented Christmas,” by Norman C. Ahern, Jr. and Yvonne Ahern, on Dec. 9 to 11 at the Historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

Based on the short story by J. Lillian Vandervere, the tale of how John Dale’s rented Christmas turns into a new life for everyone involved makes this a heartfelt story for the holiday season.

Reserve a seat on IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets will be $15 in advance and $18 at the door before the show if available.

For information about “The Rented Christmas” or Indian Valley Theatre, send a message through the IVT Facebook page or email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.