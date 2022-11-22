Kendall Sheriff’s deputies who rescued two people from burning Montgomery home to be featured on TV tonight

Three Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies who rescued two people and a dog from a burning house in Montgomery early this year will be eatured tonight on television.

The heroic actions of the three first-responders will be documented on an episode of the Body Cam series on the Investigation Discovery channel on discovery+.

The program will be shown this evening at 8 p.m. CST, on Nov. 22 and streamed over the Discovery channel’s online platform.

Body cam footage shows deputies Samuel Markusic, Jacquelyn Mielke and Tyler Giannotti in their harrowing experience last January to rescue the two individuals and their pet from a house engulfed in flames

“We are thankful for this opportunity to bring people in to our agency and show just one of the heroic acts our deputies have done,” according to a post from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The original the body cam footage released released by the sheriff’s office may be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Uv-dcWb3388.