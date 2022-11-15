Yorkville woman held in Louisiana on Kendall County warrant

A Yorkville woman is being held in Louisiana on an arrest warrant from Kendall County, where she is facing multiple criminal charges.

Ancuta Covaliu, 35, of the 10000 block of Lisbon Road in unincorporated Yorkville was apprehended by members of the United States Marshal’s Western District of Louisiana Fugitive Task Force on Nov. 10. She was taken into custody in Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

Covaliu is wanted in Kendall County on charges of residential burglary, a class 1 felony; burglary, a class 2 felony; and theft, a class 2 felony, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Covaliu currently is being held at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail and her bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply.