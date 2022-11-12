Oswego Veterans Day ceremony counts the cost of service to America

OSWEGO – Flags flew bravely in the breeze as Oswego observed Veterans Day with a ceremony that celebrated service to the nation while weighing the cost of that service for those who have worn the country’s uniform.

“The brave men and women who have served in our Armed Forces know all too well what the cost of freedom is,” Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns said in an address to the crowd that had gathered at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in the heart of the downtown.

“It’s missing a child’s kindergarten play, a daughter’s first dance, countless birthdays or the last pitch in a Little League game,” Kearns said.

“This cost is held as memories lost, in the enduring pain of taking the life of another and in the unbearable heartbreak of watching a comrade take their final breath,” Kearns said.

The ceremony was complete with a wreath-laying at the war memorial, a rifle salute and an honor guard from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Taps was played by trumpeters Evan Wille, a senior at Oswego High School, and Andrew Sniegowski, a senior at Oswego East High School.

Both students are active in their schools’ marching, jazz and orchestral bands and were grateful to be a part of the ceremony.

“This really helps us give back to our communities and brings more life to the memorial,” Wille said.

“It’s a great privilege for us,” Sniegowski said. “We’re very honored to be here.”

A group of four eighth-grade students from the Thompson Junior High School choir sang the National Anthem as part of the ceremony.

The group included Andrew Perez, Ty Mueller, Annabella Lovero and Xavier Martinez. They were led by choir director Julie Kleinmaier.

As the young Perez sang, his father, veteran Joe Perez, stood at attention holding an American flag. The father, whose service in the U.S. Army included a tour in Iraq, wore his camouflage sergeant’s uniform for the ceremony.

Oswego Village President Troy Parlier delivered an official proclamation from the village board to mark Veterans Day in the community.

“I encourage residents to recognize the valor and sacrifice of all veterans,” Parlier said.