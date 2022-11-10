Kendall County to mark Veterans Day with ceremonies, special events

Kendall County area communities will mark Veterans Day with ceremonies honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Oswego.

Montgomery VFW Post 7452′s Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Veterans Memorial in Riverside Cemetery off North River Street.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host a flag retirement ceremony to mark Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the post home, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

Meanwhile, the Sons of the American Legion Yorkville Squadron 489 will host a breakfast buffet from 7:30 to 11 a.m. the same morning.

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville will host its Veterans Day event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Area veterans will talk about their experiences during their military service.

Current speakers include Rev. Bob Dell, a World War II veteran; and Vietnam War-era veterans Jim Davidson (Army, 1967-1969), Tom Bulin (Marines, 1965-1969), Terry Charbonneau (Marines, 1967-1970), and Bill Hayden (Air Force, 1968-1970).

Hayden will speak about his current volunteer work at Hines Veteran Hospital and the programs available there for veterans.

Visitors will have a chance to talk with the speakers after the program.

The 1855 building will be open for tours at 1 p.m. before and after the program.

Chapel on the Green, 107 W. Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Admission to the event is free and all are welcome.