Kendall County voters can now cast Nov. 8 ballots early in Oswego, Montgomery, Yorkville

Voters registered in Kendall County can now cast their Nov. 8 election ballots early at locations in Oswego, Montgomery and Yorkville.

According to information provided by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office, early balloting started Monday, Oct. 24, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego, and the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus Library at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.

Early voting is also continuing at the county clerk’s office at the county office building at 111 W. Fox St. in downtown Yorkville.

Early voting will continue daily through Nov. 3 with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Oswego and Montgomery locations. Ballots may be cast at both locations on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Saturday. Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early voting at the county office building, Room 104, is available daily until Monday, Nov. 7. Weekday voting hours through Friday, Oct 28 are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Weekday voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 31 and continuing until Monday, Nov. 7.

Weekend voting hours at the county office building are as follows: Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on voting in Kendall County, visit the clerk’s office website here.