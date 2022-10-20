Hayrides, spook barn, games and more all part of Lyon Farm’s Halloween at the Farm, Oct. 23 and 30

Come visit the historical village buildings, play old fashioned games, take a hayride through the spook barn and more at the Kendall Country Historical Society’s Halloween at the Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71 in Yorkville.

The event will include a children’s costume parade at 3 p.m. with prizes awarded for the best costumes.

An assortment of games will be available for children to play, including guessing the weight of a pumpkin and the number of candies in a jar.

A food stand will sell hot dogs, chips, pop, water and hot chocolate.

Admission to the event costs $6 for those 12 and older, and $4 for children younger than 12. Kids three and under are admitted free. Admission fees are applied to the upkeep of the grounds, buildings and historical artifacts.

For information, visit the KCHS website at lyonfarmkchs.org.