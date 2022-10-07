Indian Valley Theatre’s ‘Murder is a Game’ opens Oct. 21

Mark your calendars for Indian Valley Theatre’s next production “Murder is a Game” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

“Murder is a Game” is a clever play surrounding Toby and Sloan Bigelow (Nick Bantz-Beaty and Jen Ketchum of Sandwich), two famous mystery writers. Their publisher, Lois Dunston (Christine Roe of Plano) has given them an anniversary gift to stay in a mansion that was used for the movie “Murder is a Game”. Lois arranges for a few “actors” to play parts of a murder plot to help get the Bigelows’ creative juices going to write another book. The actors Nick Ranelli (Logan Graham of Plano), Stephen Leech (Darren Whaley of Newark), June Ripley (Brittany Watne of Plano), Cora Leech (Shelbbie Daugherty of Millington) and BB Mink (Megan Shupe of Sandwich) set up some great plot ideas for the Bigelows with many surprising twists and turns. The play is not only one of mystery and surprises, but has some humor to keep you entertained.