The Fern Dell Historic Association will host its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Fern Dell Museum, 9 E. Front St. in Newark.

The meeting will feature Jennifer Parsons, president of the North Grove School Association. She will speak on projects connected with North Grove School in Sycamore. A slide presentation will be included.

After the presentation and refreshments, there will be a reorganization meeting for Fern Dell.