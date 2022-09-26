Yorkville woman named Ms. Midwest America 2022

Nicole Mellecker of Yorkville was recently named Ms. Midwest America 2022 by the Ms. America Pageant.

A graduate from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Mellecker is the marketing manager at 360 Hazardous: 24/7 Cleanup Services in Yorkville. She is an advocate for suicide prevention and will be partnering with chaplains, law enforcement negotiators, mental health specialists and others to spread more awareness on the topic. She enjoys attending personal development opportunities, designing, meditating, traveling, and spending time with loved ones.

The mission of the Ms. America Pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make a difference.

The pageant will be held on Oct. 29 at the Curtis Theater in Brea, California. Watch live at AlertTheGlobe.com.

For more information, visit MsAmericaPageant.com.