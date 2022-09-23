Chapel on the Green program will honor Elmer Dickson

Chapel on the Green will recognize a substantial donation from the late Elmer Dickson during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Visitors will be able to tour the building and enjoy refreshments. Dickson will be remembered during a brief program at 2 p.m. featuring speakers Fred Dickson, Elmer’s brother, and local historian Roger Matile.

A Kendall County native and 1949 graduate of Yorkville High School, Dickson went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Illinois after his service in the U.S. Air Force.

He and his wife, Sydney, farmed 300 acres on Fox Road in Yorkville and later acquired farmland previously owned by Col. Robert McCormick, owner and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. After developing back problems, Dickson moved to town and went to work at the Yorkville National Bank, now Old Second Bank.

In retirement, he furthered his lifelong interest in history and genealogy and started the website kendallkin.com. He died in 2018, Sydney in 2020.

There is no admission charge for the open house and everyone is welcome.

The Chapel on the Green is at 107 W. Center St. in Yorkville.

Built in 1855 as the Yorkville Congregational Church, Chapel on the Green is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building now is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.