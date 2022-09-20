Yorkville’s Iconic Coffee Shop symbolizes good taste

YORKVILLE – Laura Intrain is putting her mark on downtown Yorkville with a new business showcasing her passion for good coffee and customer service.

Iconic Coffee Shop, 109 S. Bridge St., opened late last month in the Riverside Plaza building that is being renovated by The Williams Group development firm.

The high-profile location in the heart of the historic downtown business district is already attracting a loyal following of patrons seeking a latte, an espresso or just a cuppa joe.

The shop features not only coffee drinks but teas, yogurt parfaits and a plethora of pastries that Intrain bakes herself.

Intrain, of Yorkville, has more than 20 years experience working in the restaurant and coffee shop businesses.

“I always wanted to open my own coffee shop but I felt that I needed to get experience first,” Intrain said.

Obtaining the best supply of coffee beans is important but knowing how to brew a good cup of coffee is both a science and an art.

“If you don’t know how to use your equipment it really doesn’t matter,” Intrain said. “There are a lot of little tweaks and learning that is very important.”

While Intrain says that preparing drinks her customers will like is paramount, providing good customer service is key to keep people coming back.

“I want this to be a welcoming, inviting place,” Intrain said. “I want people to be comfortable where they are at, like a home away from home,” she said.

Indeed, the renovated space inside the building is bathed in natural light pouring through the large picture widows facing out on Route 47.

Seating for more than 20 persons is to be found at the main counter, at a pair of glass-top tables next to the windows and in an intimate conversation nook.

Iconic Coffee Shop in downtown Yorkville features plenty of seating for customers. (Mark Foster)

Intrain obtains her coffee supply from a local roaster from Geneva.

“The beans are very balanced,” Intrain said. “Not too sweet.”

Intrain has a scientific background that brings precision to her coffee-brewing and culinary skills.

For many years, Intrain worked as a microbiologist at a laboratory, performing tests on food in order to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture standards.

But the lure of serving customers in restaurants and coffee shops proved greater than working in a laboratory.

“I just wasn’t passionate about the lab,” Intrain said. “I like serving people and making something that will make them happy.”

That includes scones, croissants, cookies, muffins, banana bread, pumpkin bread and other baked goods. There is always at least one item from the oven for vegans, Intrain said. Other specialties include avocado toast and oatmeal.

Intrain also creates her own flavored syrups, such as pumpkin spice, for the espresso drinks.

“The seasonal syrups I make in-house,” Intrain said. “It sets my shop apart from other stores.”

Intrain said that many of her coffee-loving customers like their favorite drink prepared via the pour over method, rather than using the more conventional drip brewer.

Pour overs take longer to brew, resulting in more flavor being extracted from the coffee.

Espressos and lattes also are proving to be popular with Intrain’s new customers at the coffee shop.

“I’ve gotten a traditional vibe,” Intrain said.

Intrain has a talent for drawing and designed the logo for her new coffee shop.

Intrain views timeless stars like Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart as cultural icons, drawing upon them and others as inspiration for Iconic Coffee.

She is beginning to name her “icon drinks” after these stars.

For example, a Marilyn Monroe is an almond milk latte with playful hints of vanilla, lavender and almond.

Intrain employs four baristas, including Julie Schimpf of North Aurora.

Schimpf and Intrain worked together several years ago at a coffee shop in North Aurora and kept in touch. When Intrain decided to open Iconic, Schimpf jumped at the opportunity.

“I call her my mom,” Schimpf said of Intrain.

“I’m her work mom,” Intrain chimed in.

The two women work seamlessly to prepare the drinks and serve their customers and appear to be able to anticipate each other’s movements.

“The flow of any new coffee shop is going to be different, but we didn’t have to figure out everything,” Intrain said.

Iconic Coffee Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.