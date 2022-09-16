Rep. Wheeler to host traveling office hours in Oswego Sept. 19

State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, will host traveling office hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Local residents are welcome to attend to share questions or concerns on state issues or if they need assistance with a state agency or suggest ideas for legislation. Brochures on state programs and services will be available.

Constituents unable to attend but who wish to give feedback to Rep. Wheeler are invited to call his district office in North Aurora at 630-345-3464 or go to repkeithwheeler.com and click “Contact” on the homepage menu.

Wheeler serves the 50th District, which includes portions of Kane and Kendall counties.