Chapel on the Green hosting open house Sept. 25

Chapel on the Green will recognize a substantial donation from the late Elmer Dickson during an open house on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be able to tour the building and enjoy refreshments. Dickson will be remembered during a brief program at 2 p.m.

A Kendall County native and 1949 graduate of Yorkville High School, Dickson went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Illinois after his Air Force service. He taught at California State University at Chico for 20 years, ending as chairman of the Department of Finance and Marketing. In retirement, he furthered his lifelong interest in history and genealogy and started the website kendallkin.com. He died in 2018 and his wife, Sydney, in 2020.

There is no admission charge for the open house and everyone is welcome.

The Chapel on the Green is located at 107 W. Center St. in Yorkville

Built in 1855 as the Yorkville Congregational Church, Chapel on the Green is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is now used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.