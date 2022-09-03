On campus / Sept. 1

Ryan Reynolds of Yorkville, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

*****

Bradley University congratulates local students who earned degrees in May.

Justine Granahan of Oswego graduated with a BA in Family and Consumer Sciences - Hospitality Leadership.

Jillian Kimpan of Yorkville graduated with a BA in History/Social Studies Education (9-12), High School Education.

JoAnna Holly of Sandwich graduated with a BS in English Education (9-12), High School Education.

Branden Scherer of Plano graduated with a BSME in Mechanical Engineering.

*****

Matthew Jeter of Yorkville achieved Dean’s List status for the 2022 spring semester at Loras College.

*****

Peyton Dillon of Yorkville was named to the honor list for the Spring 2022 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that Michael Lea of Montgomery was named to its Dean’s List in the spring 2022 semester.

*****

Abigeal Kuehner of Montgomery and Rachel Robinette of Yorkville were named to Trinity Christian College’s Dean’s List for Spring 2022.

*****

Several local students were honored on Lewis University’s 2022 Spring Dean’s List including Oswego residents Riley Baert, Noah Ferchen, Savanna Jourdan, Emily Lukowski, Jacob Lukowski, Madeline Rabick, Mitchell Rabick, Caleb Scurr, Samuel Smith, Marek Spader, Jessica Vosecek and Hunter Yurgil; Plano residents Nathaniel Cervantes and Nathan Scherer; Newark resident Shari Chapman; Yorkville residents Kaylynn Gillespie, Travis Greep, Lindsay Harrison, Eric Hix, Kaylee Kosulic, Caroline Pietrzyk and Maxwell Warren; and Montgomery resident Courtney Pawlisz.

*****

Jessica Smith of Oswego has earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education from Valdosta State University.

*****

Kiley Mitchell of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2022.

*****

Anna Rios of Bristol, Phil LoChirco of Plano and Mikayla Williams of Newark have been named to Wheaton College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

*****

Wichita State University named Scott Zacker of Oswego and Jacob Bivens of Yorkville to the Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022.

*****

Scott Zacker of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. in Sport Management from Wichita State University during spring 2022.

*****

Michael Bivins of Oswego graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Tampa at the May 7 commencement ceremony.

*****

Alexia Heriaud of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning High Honors for the spring 2022 semester.

*****

Haley Brown of Oswego was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa.

*****

The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022. Local students honored include Nolan Flaherty of Oswego, Abigail Way of Plano, Joseph Einsle of Yorkville and Madison Grandys of Yorkville.

*****

Kayla Moky of Oswego was named to the Honor List at Minnesota State University, Mankato, for the spring semester.

*****

Hailey Corcoran of Oswego, MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville and Stephen Waite of Oswego have earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Edgewood College.

*****

The following local students have been named to the

Drake University recently announced local students named to its Dean’s and President’s Lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List include Nia Franklin and Allison Webster of Montgomery; Madeleine Leigh and Gabriel Sardo of Oswego; and Lauren Bell of Yorkville. Students named to the President’s List include Dylan Patel and Anya Zarembski of Oswego and Mady Klebenow of Yorkville.

*****

Local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2022 semester.

Nia Franklin of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Business Studies.

Madeleine Leigh of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, News, and a Bachelor of Arts, Politics and History.

Dylan Patel of Oswego eanred a Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Actuarial Science.

*****

Bella Marie Zeman of Yorkville has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Wofford College.

*****

Local individuals have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester including Montgomery residents Hayley Dillow and Hazel Ramos and Yorkville resident Reanna Panlilio.

*****

Local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as part of the 2022 spring commencement.

Ethan Kee of Plano graduated with a BS in Occupational Safety.

Madeline Wyatt of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

*****

Emily Giles of Oswego was listed on the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming.

*****

Sean Brakeall of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with High Honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering in spring 2022.

*****

Local students earned degrees from the University of Utah during a commencement ceremony on May 5

Anders Eckert of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Sustainability Studies with an emphasis in Conservation & Land Management.

Kaylon Draney of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science & Engineering.

*****

Hannah Giles of Oswego was named to the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls at the University of Wyoming.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to several local students for the spring of 2022.

Grace Gillette of Montgomery earned a degree in Reclamation, Environment and Conservation.

Michael Lea of Montgomery earned a degree in Psychology.

Jacob Willman of Yorkville earned a degree in Biology.

*****

Millikin University announce the names local students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Earning this honor were: Oswego residents Tobi Osibodu, Justin Allen and Chelsea McCullum; Sandwich residents Caroline Welte, Logan Scalf and Sarah Ness; Yorkville residents Evan Borneman and Karissa Brown; and Montgomery residents Daniela De La Cruz and Ashley Oros.

*****

Augustana College held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22

Rey Castro-Paredes from Plano was recognized with a major in Sociology.

Sydney Drozdowski from Yorkville was recognized with majors in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Psychology.

Devin Glover from Montgomery was recognized with a major in Engineering Physics.

Erin Hettinger from Yorkville was recognized with a major in Psychology.

Dayne Millard from Oswego was recognized with majors in Biology and Spanish for Profesional Use.

Lexis Miller from Oswego was recognized with a major in Communication Studies.

Helena Rodriguez from Oswego was recognized with a major in History.

Katie Zenisek from Montgomery was recognized with a major in Public Health and Biology.

*****

The following full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been

Local students named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term including Mae-Lin Crumpton of Montgomery, Jackson Marker of Yorkville and Jacob Cuda, Bryan Flentge and Olivia Wells of Oswego.

*****

Several local students graduated from UW Oshkosh during spring commencement held May 14.

Megan A. Berg of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.

Mitchell J. Bradford of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Madison T. Signor of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

*****

Abigail Walker of Oswego graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management and Business Management, cum laude, from Manchester University during the May 21 commencement exercises.

*****

Madisyn Ocasio of Montgomery graduated from Coe College with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Business Administration.

*****

Eleni Metrou of Oswego has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

*****

Henry Hoeksema of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in geography from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May.

*****

Local students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities include John Riggen of Bristol, Erik Neidlein of Oswego, Paul Ricken of Oswego and Guy Heifetz of Yorkville.

*****

Quincy University announced that Parker Lymenstull of Oswego was named to its Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

*****

Alan Goodyear of Plano was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Coe College.

*****

Local students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including Montgomery residents Kaila Brugger and Emily Frost; Oswego residents Brett Fern, Mary Harshberger, Michelle Gorney, Lauren Druwe and Collin Moran; and Yorkville resident Catherine Casanovas.

*****

Alexander Vollmer of Yorkville has been named to the Bethel University Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester.

*****

Illinois Wesleyan University honored several local candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 1.

Ryan Aten of Oswego majored in Biology/Sociology.

Sydney Runge of Yorkville majored in Finance and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

*****

Audrey Nimtz of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Northern Michigan University in May.

*****

Local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14.

Jonathan Mason of Newark earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Molly Wehner of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

Peyton Frankenreider-Slack of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business: Marketing and Business: Operations and Technology Management.

*****