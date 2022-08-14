On campus: Kendall County students earn honors and degrees in 2022

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates were:

Lauren Thomson of Bristol earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences.

Rosa Arriaga of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences.

Diego Barocio of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education.

Christine Cotto of Montgomery earned a Master of Science in Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Sabree Dirksen of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Alexander Hallam of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Ally Lehman of Montgomery earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management.

Crina Lodina of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Heather Martin of Montgomery earned a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education: Community College Leadership.

Jesus Morones Jr. of Montgomery earned a Master of Science degree in Finance.

William Nedrow of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science - Software Development.

Stephney Oleforo of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science - Public Administration & Service.

Timothy Rubis of Montgomery earned a Master of Public Admin degree in Public Administration: Strategic Public Management and Leadership.

Sophie Ruger of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences.

Araceli Salazar of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Level Teaching and Learning.

Samantha Soucek of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences.

Alexia Tobias of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval.

Erik Abrell of Oswego earned a Master of Business Admin degree in Business Administration.

Carly Buczek of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Music - Education.

Alisa Burris of Oswego earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in English.

Erin Cronin of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nonprofit and NGO Studies.

Lawrence Cruz of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Kathryn Dralle of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art.

Kathryn Dralle of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Studies.

Kyle Johnson of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science - Public Law.

Anthony LaGioia of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Callista Morgan of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Studio and Design - Art Studio.

Luke Pisha of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Studio and Design - Art Studio.

Jordan Radloff of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication - Media Studies.

Laura Reinert of Oswego earned a Master of Science in Education degree in Instructional Technology.

Erik Rodriguez of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations & Information Management.

Austin Scaliatine of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Scott Seimer of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology-Applied Manufacturing Technology.

Anna Spampanato of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy.

Adam Stelter of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechatronics Engineering.

Jovany Burciaga of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management - Leadership and Management.

Therese Claahsen of Plano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Mackenzie Kavanaugh of Plano earned a Bachelor of General Studies degree.

Daisy Oyervides of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Austin Black of Yorkville earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management.

Doug Busa of Yorkville earned a Master of Science degree in Data Analytics.

Samuel Fitzpatrick of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Maxwell Gartung of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science - Software Development.

Rommel Gonzalez of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Sarah Howell of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development & Family Sciences: Family Social Services.

James Judd of Yorkville earned a Master of Science degree in Data Analytics.

Michael Loberg of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of General Studies degree.

Brooklyn Long of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL.

John McCarney of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Kimberly Mebane of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health-Health Promotion.

Daniela Negrete-Jimenez of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

Caitlin Nudo of Yorkville earned a Master of Arts degree in Communicative Disorders - Speech-Language Pathology.

Michael Picard of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Austin Reifsteck of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Byron Van Leeve of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

*****

Northern Illinois University announced that Emily Malas of Yorkville was named to its spring 2022 Academic Excellence List students. Equivalent to the Dean’s List, the Academic Excellence List is for students who have not declared a major.

*****

Local students were named to Northern Illinois University’s spring 2022 Dean’s List students.

Bristol: Lauren Thomson

Montgomery: Nancy Arndt, Ashley Barry, Bianca Estrada, Alejandra Garcia, Kenneth Hiltenbrand, Jared Johnson, Marco Morales, Caleb Patsch, Zachary Poetsch, Julian Roman, Sophie Ruger, Mark Schaefer

Oswego: Cole Boni, Brianna Boyd, Carly Buczek, Jabari Cox, Erin Cronin, Jacob Goddard, Kyle Johnson, Matthew Lilagan, Brett Murphy, Madison Ostrega, David Petrovski, Courtney Pitstick, Jordan Radloff, Britney Sennes, Anna Spampanato, Katelynn Valdez, Kathy Valdez, Bri Watson, Nathan Webb, Crystal Wong

Plano: Izaiah Avila, Therese Claahsen, Ace Frieders, Mackenzie Kavanaugh, Brooke Morgan, Maribel Romo, Kylie Thoms, Jake Welsh

Yorkville: Veronica Agama, Andrew Dobson, Alexandrea Douglas, Grant Eads, Sam Fitzpatrick, Sarah Gomoll, Holden Hyett, Daniela Negrete-Jimenez, Marco Pierce, Arielle Willman

****

Aurora University has named the following Kendall County area students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Bristol: Steve Ramirez

Montgomery: Jocelyn Abarca, Angel Aguirre, Christian Alday, Shams Aljumaili, Luis Alvarez, Rafael Alvarez, Brooke August, Kerixtzy Ballines, Jessica Banks, Alondra Banuelos, John Buckley, Juan Calderon, Ana Casillas, Kaitlyn Caul, Karina Chaidez, Vanessa Clapper, Owen Clayton, Citlaly Correa, Hannah Cure, Aylin Diaz, Brianna Dinnsen, Mikensi Dissell, Danielle Dixon, Karime Dominguez, Haley Drew, Gabriel Elias, Anthony Feliciano Ramos, Osvaldo Feliciano Ramos, Bertha Garcia, Estefania Gibson, Emmanuel Gonzalez, Molly Green, Irene Gutierrez, Melissa Gutierrez, Gustavo Herrera, Sharia Holloway, Anwen Hurd, Jenna Johnson, Temika Jones, Bryanna Kigyos, Alexa Lavayen, Elizabeth Lonyay, Angie Lopez, Jacob Loveland, Mickayla Lovero, Elizabeth Lueck, Adam Macey, Trey Madsen, Samantha Martinez, Brandon Mojzis, Elizabeth Moreno, Samuel Ochoa, Elizabeth Pawlowski, Francia Ramirez, Katya Rodriguez, Desiree Salas, Alondra Salazar, Phillip Salisbury, Marissa Samuel, Jorge Sanchez, Ryan Speck, Ashley Squires, Madison Sumowski, Alicia Tapia, Abigail Taylor, Kayla Tejero, Alondra Torres, Crystal Torres, Jessica Trevino, Antoinette Tuttle, Ariana Ugalde, Yaileen Vallejo, Brianna Walczak, Elizabeth Walter, Mariah Watson, Sebastian Wong

Newark: Paul Pope

Oswego: Brandon Alesia, Lauren Alesia, Alejandro Amezola, Steven Beard, Nicholas Boes, Mason Brauer, Kayla Bumalay, Cagney Cappelli, Kaitlyn Christie, Austin Cole, Raquel Corral, Gabriella Curatola, Emily Cutshall, Danya Dannoura, Gabrielle Distefano, Natalie Doud, Emily Dutton, Brooke Dziewiatkowski, Adela Ebibi, Sarah Elliott, Christopher Fabbri, Maryam Fazal, Lexis Flores, Haley Fontana, Yaritsa Gamboa, Marilee Garrett, Triston Green, Elvia Grimes, Kade Gutierrez, Jessica Hamper, Lucas Ingram, Cameron Johnson, Dylan Jones, Shanoil Jones, Karen Kallmann, Evan Kocsis, Emilee Krause, Catherine Lawrence, Danielle Lewis, Ashley Mattson, Josue Maya, Olivia McCarter, Laila Mengesha, Abigail Menter, Julissa Newell, Megan Newton, Edward Ouille, Antonio Pasillas, Dasha Akina Pates, Jaidith Pick, Kate Pirc, Alyssa Pomillo, Emily Rauch, Connor Robinson, Blendion Saliu, Ashley Sanders, Samantha Sendra, Trent Stafford, Austin Svehla, Phillip Torres, Anna Van Riper, Troy Warner, Jeremy Wehrli, Shaely Whiting, Mia Woltman, Mitchell Young

Plano: Trey Ambrose, Sydnei Avery, Pamela Black, Adam Carreno, Aliyah Clark, Aubrey Flodstrom, Jamica Foster, Jordan Heller, Nathan Jernigan, Anna Love, Cassandra Lozada, Iryna Lozovatska, Emilly Marrero, Adela Martinez, Jannelle Melendez, Odalis Meraz, Artemio Padilla, Tyler Puccini, Karla Rea, Thonia Salgado, Payton Shettles, Daniel Stone, Lauren Stoneberg, Benjamin Walsh, Alex Wrobel, Alexis Zavala

Yorkville: Jeremy Andersen, Abigail Arp, Skyler Balconi, Iliana Beeler, Benjamin Burton, Donovan Capet, Isabella Carrera, Ryan Carter, Daniel Chacon, Viviana Conde, Jacklyn Darnell, Lukas Diel, Jasmine Dwyer, Jennifer Edwards, Savanna Farren, Jacob Fries, Rachel Fuentes, Jakob Gartung, Joselyn Gonzalez, Madeline Hames, Olivia Hames, Jonah Hart, Emily Heiden, Jacob Hernandez, Melanie Hernandez, Casey Hettinger, John Hunter, Finesse Johnson, Blythe Keuning, Kaitlyn Kolar, Brianna Kristin, Adam Mangione, Cheyenne Mauricio, Radu Mogos, Sierra Morgan, Ilyssa Murison Leget, Payton Pacetti, Catherine Peterson, Mackenzie Reeves, Rylan Rosas, Anabella Rossi, Emily Saunders, Cameron Siebert, Mark Sommers, Laura Suarez, Camille Thomas-Kimber, Alexandra Traverso, Christina Trochowski, Katlyn Tugman, Jessica Villalpando, Jason Wayda

*****

Miami University students have been named to the Dean’s list for the spring semester 2021-22. Local students earning this honor include Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery, Caitlyn Ahlquist of Oswego and Ben Powell of Sandwich.

*****

Hailey Corcoran of Oswego and MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2022 semester.

*****

Kaylee Deutsch of Yorkville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Tourism, and Hospitality from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester.

*****

Nebraska-Lincoln student Nathan David Hamblin of Oswego has been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

*****

Angela Danca of Oswego has been named to the Spring 2022 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

*****